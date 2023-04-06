Spud Nut,
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13, 134 minutes) is a medieval fantasy adventure with comedy that features Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in a quest to regain custody of his daughter, played by Chloe Coleman.
Hugh Grant is a fellow thief who has custody of Coleman while Pine and Rodriguez are in jail. The duo escape from prison and try to be reunited with Coleman. Before this can be accomplished, there are several tasks that must be accomplished. They meet a dangerous red wizard named Sofia, who casts magic spells against them.
In this world, things are fanciful and highly imaginative. There is an array of interesting characters that are part of the story. Chris Pine keeps the story lively and amusing. This movie may have little resemblance to an actual game of Dungeons and Dragons, but it is just as much fun to watch it as it is to play it.
If you like Renaissance Fairs, this two and half potatoes rated film is for you.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.