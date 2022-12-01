Spud Nut,
Devotion (PG-13, 139 minutes) is a true story about heroic Navy pilots who flew combat missions in the Korean War during 1950. Their aircrafts were Corsairs F-4 with big engines that partially blocked the pilots’ view of the front windshield, which made landings on aircraft carriers more difficult.
Jesse Brown, played by Jonathan Majors, was the Navy’s first black pilot. He faced bigotry in society and the military. His wingman, Lt. Tom Hudner, as played by Glen Powell, supported him in life or death situations.
Both men were flying in a group mission to help defend the marines at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. On the way back to their carrier, Brown’s aircraft was struck by ground fire and had to make a crash landing behind enemy lines. Brown was trapped in his cockpit with his engines on fire. Lt. Hudner crash-landed beside Brown in order to free him from the damaged plane and get air rescue to fly Brown out of danger.
This is a true war movie and Hollywood does not try to alter the narrative that happened. The script focuses on relationships as much as the thrilling aerial combat scenes. If you are familiar with the era and the Korean War, then you will be greatly affected by this fine film. If you like Top Gun: Maverick, then you will love this movie.
The acting is good, and so is the realism. The tribute to the Korean Navy pilots will likely help in military recruitment. This release earns a red, white, and blue four potato entertainment rating.
