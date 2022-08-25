Spud Nut,
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (PG-13, 10 minutes) is a Japanese animated movie based on a popular long standing series that has been shown on TV for years.
The picture features a large cast of fantasy characters involved in repeated martial arts bouts in an adventure of good guys versus the forces of the revived Red Ribbon Army. The good guys’ team includes Piccolo and Gohan versus Magenta, Carmine and Dr. Hedo.
Dr. Hedo invents two androids named Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 who gives the Red Ribbon Army an initial advantage in the dueling fights. The good guys call upon greater powers to help them unleash stronger versions of themselves to match the abilities of their adversaries.
Suffice it to say that either you have been a long time fan of the Dragon Ball franchise or you will need a program to follow the storyline. The film’s entertainment rating ranges from up to three hot potatoes for fans familiar with these characters, or down to two-minus cold potatoes for the rest of us.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.