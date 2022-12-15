Politicians see lots of things in a different light than normal folks. And those who are living off tax payers never seem to have enough. The touted stories about electric vehicles making internal combustion engines obsolete lack credibility. The sheer cost of providing batteries without harming the environment is not something our political misfits want to consider—or hear about the problems from ordinary citizens. Then there is the need for billions of hard to find dollars to build transmission lines to provide charging stations across the nation. Once these batteries reach their effective life as an electric vehicle where will it end up? At a landfill that will pollute the environment even more? As long as government bureaucracy keeps funding the EV racket, maybe the cost doesn’t deserve any consideration by those paying the bills!
If you are debating about selling—or buying—livestock before the end of this year, it’s time to make a plan. The last two weeks of 2022 will provide some time off for most of our sale barns since the buying outfits will be paring down their buying over the period. Over those last two weeks of the year many livestock trading outfits will be out of action till 2023. Hopefully buyers will return next year with buyer instructions to raise their offerings for our livestock. That would make a great Christmas gift!
Lots of folks are questioning the rapid rise in the number of employees in our public school systems that are not teaching in the classroom. According to statistics from the U.S. Office of Education, from 2000 t0 2019, the number of students in our public schools increased 7.6%. In this same time frame, the number of classroom teachers increased 8.7%. But the number of school district administrators nearly doubled with an increase to 87%. That should be food for thought for our elected school boards who were placed there to provide the best education possible for those kids in classrooms across the country. Oh well, it’s just money! That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.