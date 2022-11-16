Inflation runs rampant when it comes to electric bills. President Biden says inflation is not a problem—but he doesn’t pay the bill for White House electricity. The cost of bringing power to homes and business continues to rise. Cost of equipment to keep the juice flowing through miles and miles of line gets more costly. But the real booger hiding under the bed is the massive billions of dollars our electric providers owe to companies that raised their natural gas prices during the ice storm of nearly two years ago.
The “big freeze” that virtually shut down our state let providers of natural gas increase rates to levels never seen before. And this bill has to be paid—even though it proved to be a bonanza for the gas companies. Political leaders in Texas were not responsive to the power companies that had to pay the enormous bills. But a few months later millions of dollars in contributions from the gas companies showed up in the mailboxes of many of these politicians.
The question in many farm discussions is what China has up her sleeve. Already several Chinese outfits own farmland across the U.S. There is little that can be done to stop the purchases—since most states don’t question willing buyers that have the money to fund their purchases. There are a growing number of attempts by the Chinese to purchase farms close to restricted military bases. Our military leaders express concern about the purchases. But little can be done unless our politicians decide to further restrict the Chinese from buying in America.
Few people know that the largest pork producer in the world is in the U.S. --and owned by the Chinese. A Chinese bank in 2013 loaned four billion dollars to WH Group—that in turn bought Smithfield Farms in Virginia. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Smithfield Farms raises millions of hogs each year in the U.S. and processes them in their packing plants. Another foreign-owned meat company is Brazilian giant packer JBS. It is the largest beef company in the U.S and also owns Pilgrim’s Pride poultry operations. Giving foreign food firms the go ahead to own food companies in the U.S. seems to be OK with those in Washington making the decisions.
That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
