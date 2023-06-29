Spud Nut,
Elemental (PG, 103 minutes) is a Pixar animated movie that is worth seeing if only because of its brilliant visual designs.
The cute characters are the four basic elements of earth, wind, water and fire. The featured person is a female fire element named Ember. Her parents left the land of the fire people to live in a major city where the other elements abide.
The fire family owns a store that she will inherit once she overcomes her occasional temper outbursts. She meets a young man who is a water element. Water could douse her fire, and her fire could vaporize the water.
The family store develops a big water leak in the basement pipes that threatens to put them out of business. The story focuses on the attempts to repair the leaks and the forbidden attraction that develops between the fire and water characters.
The clever depictions of the four elements and their worlds are interesting and amusing. The issue of opposites being attracted to each other provides a moral lesson for all ages. The sentimental ending might require you to wipe your eyes with Kleenex (in a good way, of course).
This fine family fare earns a three potatoes entertainment rating.
