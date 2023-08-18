Spud Nut,
Meg 2: The Trench (PG-13, 116 minutes) follows up on the 2018 box office success of a scary sci-fi movie about a pre-historic shark, the megalodon, large enough to eat dinosaurs.
Jason Statham, the lead character, is leading an exploration expedition that goes 25,000 feet deep in the Mariana Trench. This time their submersible encounters more megs, plus prehistoric amphibians called snappers, and a kraken. As if that weren’t bad enough, they discover an illegal mining company who try to eliminate the explorers underwater from being witnesses.
There are dangers galore and desperate escape attempts from one hazard or another. The cast includes several Asians, and a Fun City resort scene is primarily Asian. Occasionally, the foreign dialogue uses English translation texts for the audience.
The script requires that you suspend reason and just enjoy the thrills and chills of some satisfying summer entertainment worth two plus buttered mashed potatoes.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.