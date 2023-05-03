Glenn Mollette.jpg

Many parents and high school seniors are considering college options for after high school. It’s a major life decision. Young adults and parents can become financially crippled if careful consideration is not given.  Here are some of the most expensive colleges in America and then a list of some of the cheapest colleges in America. 

College - Tuition Cost

1. Franklin & Marshall College - $65,652

2. Columbia University - $65,524

3. Reed College - $64,450

4. Vassar College - $63,840

5. Tufts University - $63,804

6. University of Southern California - $63,468

7. Boston College - $62,950

8. Haverford - $62,850

9. Brown University - $62,680

10. Harvey Mudd College - $62,516

11. Northwestern University - $62,391

12. University of Chicago - $61,179

13. Wellesley College - $61,584

14. Oberlin College - $61,106

15. Sarah Lawrence College - $60,700

16. Dartmouth College - $60,687

17. University of Rochester - $60,550

18. Johns Hopkins University - $60,480

19. Claremont McKenna College - $60,480

20. Barnard College - $60,478

 Source: https: thecollegeinvestor.com

Most of these schools are public and the listed price is for in-state residents. Schools are arranged from lowest total cost to highest.

School - Location - Total Cost (2022-2023)

Antioch College AG - Hampton, VA - $148

Sitting Bull College - Fort Yates, ND - $496

Northern Marianas College - Saipan, MP - $1,841

EDP University of Puerto Rico-Manati - Manati, PR - $2,581

University of Arkansas System eVersity - Little Rock, AR - $2,617

St Petersburg College - Clearwater, FL - $2,702

Caribbean University-Bayamon - Bayamon, PR - $2,823

Caribbean University-Carolina - Carolina, PR - $2,970

Caribbean University-Ponce - Ponce, PR - $3,033

Elizabeth City State University - Elizabeth City, NC - $3,270

Florida State College at Jacksonville - Jacksonville, FL - $3,306

Pensacola State College - Pensacola, FL - $3,351

Eastern Florida State College - Cocoa, FL - $3,445

Caribbean University-Vega Baja - Vega Baja, PR - $3,539

Atlantic University College - Guaynabo, PR - $3,557

Texas A&M University-Central Texas - Killeen, TX - $3,637

Dewey University-Juana Diaz - Juana Diaz, PR - $3,854

California State University, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA - $3,859

Indian River State College - Fort Pierce, FL - $3,878

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College - New York, NY - $3,897

CUNY Lehman College - Bronx, NY - $3,913

CUNY Hunter College - New York, NY - $4,014

Dewey University-Manati - Manati, PR - $4,081

Texas A&M International University - Laredo, TX - $4,165

South Florida State College - Avon Park, FL - $4,228

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Edinburg, TX - $4,419

CUNY City College - New York, NY - $4,546

Pasco-Hernando State College - New Port Richey, FL - $4,637

EDP University of Puerto Rico-Humacao - Humacao, PR - $4,669

California State University-Dominguez Hills - Carson, CA - $4,683

CUNY Brooklyn College - Brooklyn, NY - $4,736

Berea College - Berea, KY - $4,938

University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla - Aguadilla, PR - $4,984

Dewey University, Carolina - Carolina, PR - $5,018

  Source: prepscholar.com/cheapest-colleges-in-the-us

When in doubt, go to your local community college your first year or two. Take general classes that can be transferred to your desired institution. Your local community college may offer everything you need to achieve your goals without financially bankrupting you. 

