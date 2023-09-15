Most everywhere we go, we encounter doors that keep the heat out and the cool in. Here in Texas, our tendency is to hold the door for the next guy or gal, just to be polite. Nobody likes a door closed in their face. Many folks will even wait up a moment while they hold the door for you. This shows they have taken note of your presence and are treating you like they would want to be treated. It is a small thing, a common courtesy. It transcends age, sex, politics or religion. People are just generally courteous. Being from Texas, I think we were given an extra dose of good nature and courtesy toward our fellow man, or woman.
That leads up to my little story for today. We got to North Platte, Nebraska on our second night’s vacation drive from Oakwood to South Dakota. I left Judy in the room while I went down to tote luggage upstairs. I must pause here and tell you that Nebraska seemed to go on forever between towns of any size. Most of Nebraska is field after field and mile after mile of agriculture, every kind of crop imaginable, horizon to horizon. Those great huge irrigation circles were everywhere, pumping away on the green fields. It was not boring at all, but there was a lot of it. But by the time we got to our hotel room, we were, as they say, whooped.
I took the elevator down to the lobby, parked the truck around back, and returned with a couple of bags on my shoulders and wheeling the larger suitcase behind. As I angled for the doors, there came angling in from another direction, another traveler. She was a tall woman, a large woman; not overweight large or basketball tall, but she was six feet and some at least. I felt like she could probably win regularly at arm wrestling. In my mind, I know how some of my country kin down in Texas would describe her. They’d say, ‘That’s a big old gal.’ Is that sexist? I don’t mean it to be, but in today’s culture you have to watch what you say. She was a presence, and she was headed my way. We saw each other without acknowledging each other. I didn’t do anything all Texas and loud like saying, ‘Howdy,’ while I tipped my hat, or anything like that. We just saw each other without comment. We both knew enough about elevator etiquette to just enter and make room.
I got to the doors first, just as they opened. Another traveler stepped out and left the elevator empty for us and our luggage. We both had suitcases and bags and purses and whatnot hanging off us. Being closest, I reached out and selected our floor. Here’s where things went skidding off the courtesy rails. The lady was kind of behind me and had about six bags of every sort and size hanging from her arms. She wasn’t in any kind of distress from the weight, but a blind man could tell she would have to shed some of those bags to get a free hand out and push her floor button. It was obvious. So, I did what any normal person would do. In my most non-threatening way, without looking up at her, I pointed at the controls and said something like, ‘Your floor?’ I was going to save her the hassle of unloading all those bags. She looked me dead in the eye, and in a midwestern accent without a trace of humor, flatly exclaimed, ‘I’m not a princess. I can select my own floor.’ With that she worked a thumb loose somehow and managed to do just that, without my unwelcome interference. I was kind of thrown off by her reaction, but I tried not to show it. We were alone on an elevator in a hotel 1,000 miles from home and I didn’t quite know how to respond. That girl could have done me some damage if she took a notion, given her size, attitude and the number of bags she could have started swinging. So, I just stepped back and remarked, ‘I thought your hands were full.’ Then I ignored her for the remainder of the time we were trapped together on an elevator in North Platte Nebraska. As she left ahead of me on her floor and I watched her go, I imagined her tripping over the threshold with all those bags and me having to step over her. I’d probably tell her to shake it off and take it like a man. At least that’s what I imagined I would have said, but she didn’t trip and I went on to our room. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.