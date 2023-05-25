Spud Nut,
Fast X (PG-13, 141 minutes) has cars, cars, cars in chases, battles, and miraculous escapes.
The movie opens with a reprise of a previous heist ten years ago in Rio de Janeiro that has created the villain for this chapter of the Fast and Furious series. The plot conflict is the desire of Jason Momoa to destroy the family and friends of Vin Diesel. Judging by the movie’s semi-ending and the scenes in the closing credits, this story will have to be concluded in a Part 2 of this fine film.
The stunts and the multiple international locations, including the Antarctica, keep the action going and going the entire time. The cast includes the core actors and appearances by almost everybody who has ever been an important character in this franchise. The faithful crew of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and John Cena have import roles in defending Vin Diesel.
Those who are familiar with this popular long running series will positively love this picture. Go stand in line to see this four hot potato treat that begins the summer’s blockbuster season.
Tater Tot
