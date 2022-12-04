Thank you for allowing Father’s Love to be a part of this amazing community. It has been an honor for us to serve in this city for the past fifteen years. You have entrusted us with your kids, something we considered a sacred trust which has not been taken lightly. We appreciate the many volunteers and churches that have labored alongside us over the years.
While no one wants to see something good come to an end, we knew that the day would come when our facility would close. Many factors have been weighed. We have prayerfully taken time and consideration leading to this decision and believe that this is the appropriate time.
When we unfolded the map of the city of Jacksonville, we had no idea what God would have in store for us all these years later. Our vans have gone up and down the streets for years now, picking kids up for meetings. What once was just the name of a street for us now holds the memory of a beloved Father’s Love kid. We have built some beautiful relationships with the kids who have attended our youth center over the years. We have grown to love the families they come from and reflect with fond memories the good times and the hard times we have shared.
Over the years God has given us opportunities to support single moms who have struggled to make ends meet, tutor kids who are striving to make passing grades, provide a safe and loving environment for students who may not fit in at school and are trying to figure out who they are. We have laughed, cried, played hours of basketball, eaten pepperoni pizza and worshiped God together.
We have celebrated their successes such as graduating high school and we’ve wept great losses with one another. We have held on for dear life as we helped some students learn to drive and taught others how to do a real push up. We have taken kids on trips to places like Six Flags, Rockin C Ranch, The Villages, paint-balling, zip lining, Urban Air, laser Tag, the Tyler Symphony Orchestra, The Bethlehem Experience, the Jacksonville Parade and Splash Kingdom, to name a few. We have traveled to Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri (KAA “You Know”), Minnesota and Mexico. We’ve made lifelong memories watching some kids board a plane, leave the state, or leave the country for the first time.
Our number one desire at Father’s Love was that every child who entered the doors of our youth center would know that they are deeply loved by us and their heavenly Father. We pray that this truth will be imprinted in their hearts and minds and that it will carry them through difficult times and bring hope. We trust that the seeds that were planted at our youth center will, by God’s grace, continue to grow. Our greatest joy has been to see students come to know Jesus.
The final day is officially Jan. 27, 2023. We leave with gratitude in our hearts that God called us to Jacksonville from the years 2008 through 2023.
Although the building of Father’ Love is closing, and our meetings are coming to an end, the love of our Father will never end. As this season closes, we encourage and implore our fellow believers and churches with these verses.
James 1: 27 “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”
Matthew 9:37- 38 “…The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Therefore, pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out workers into his harvest.”
There's a sadness in closing that cannot be dismissed. While we plan to continue in our friendships and relationships that have been built, there will still be something missing for some kids where Father’s Love once was. They’ll need a mentor, a friend and a shepherd. We hope it will be you.
Sincerely,
Father’s Love Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.