Father Stu (R, 124 minutes) is based on a true story about Stuart Long, played by Mark Wahlberg, who eventually became a Catholic priest despite having developed a Lou Gehrig’s type fatal disease.
Stu was an amateur boxer who left the profession after suffering a broken jaw. He was absolutely not a religious man at all. His father, played by Mel Gibson, was a reprobate alcoholic.
Stu went to Hollywood to become an actor and only made a few TV commercials. At the job he worked to support himself, he met a girl named Carmen, played by Teresa Ruiz. Stu wanted to pursue her. He went to her church, and she agreed to see him if he would get baptized – which he did.
He had always drunk excessively, and had a near fatal accident while riding a motorcycle DUI. He was in and out of consciousness. During this time he had a vision of Mother Mary that led him to commit to becoming a priest.
He was not an ordinary seminarian, and was nearly rejected for entering the religious vocation. Later, he was denied ordination because his muscular disorder affected his ability to handle the sacraments. His struggles with pain and disappointments were depressive and discouraging. The best line in the movie occurs when Mel Gibson tells Mark Wahlberg that a boxer is not beaten if he gets knocked down. He only loses if he doesn’t get back up. The Catholic Church finally allows Stuart Long to be ordained. He served until his death at age 50.
The movie’s dialogue has been sanitized enough that this version of the film does not need to be rated “R” and is fit for all ages. The story is not sectarian and is inspirational for all faiths. The cast of famous actors give great performances that insure that this faith-based picture earns a three halos approved rating for audience viewing.
