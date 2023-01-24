Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 730 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 161.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 161.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&