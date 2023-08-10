Spud Nut,
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG, 99 minutes) is the latest comic, animated edition of the once popular children’s TV program.
The movie begins with the origin of the turtles and how they became mutants. As baby turtles they were adopted by a sewer rat named Splinter, who taught them to avoid humans because they would be shunned by them. They had to learn martial arts in self-defense.
As they grew up into teenagers, they wanted to visit the upper world of humans. Up there they met a teenage girl named April. Their home in New York City was being attacked by Superfly. He is plotting to eliminate humans because they despise him and his fellow mutant creatures. The four turtles have to stop him. However, Superfly comes in contact with something that makes him into Super Duper Fly.
Throughout the film, the turtles chatter constantly. There are several pop culture references, making this a picture for teenagers more than children. Audiences might like this different approach to the traditional story. This production earns a two and half potatoes entertainment rating.
