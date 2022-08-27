Spud Nut,
Beast (R, 93 minutes) is a man versus animal fright story set in Africa. Some game poachers ambush a pride of lions and shoot all of them except one. The survivor becomes a vicious rogue that attacks humans for revenge.
Idris Elba plays a medical doctor who is a widower with two daughters. He takes his family to Africa where he met their mother a few years ago. The group stays with Elba’s old buddy from an earlier time.
When they go on a riding safari, they come across a small village that has been attacked by the ravaging king of beasts. Having seen the results of the deadly threat, they meet it face to face all too soon.
The rest of the movie is a survival adventure. The best that can happen is that they will merely get clawed and bit. The amazing thing is how the film stunt directors could find trained animals to interact with the human cast without hurting them. The movie was staged in the Republic of South Africa, making the scenery authentic.
Young children might get too scared to enjoy this production. After viewing this picture, you may not want to go to the zoo for a while.
This is a thrill ride worth two and a half hot potatoes.
