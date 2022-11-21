Since Christmas is just around the corner, this month’s article is devoted to sharing with you a few gift ideas to consider for this year’s gift giving. The list will consist of gifts that come from the heart and not so much from the pocketbook. After all, it is not the cost of the gift, it is the thought and love behind the gift that mean the most. Let’ s get started. I think you will like these ideas.
First, let me introduce you to a group that has made a world of difference in thousands of children’s lives. The name of the group is THE GIVING DOLL. It all started with a girl by the name of Katherine McVey. She was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Katherine wanted to help other patients at the hospital; so, when she returned home, she asked a neighborhood lady to make a few dolls for some of the children she had met at St. Jude’s. Her request was granted and was a great success. That was in 2006. Since that time, 64,802 dolls (each with its own name, blanket, and tote bag) have been made and distributed. THE GIVING DOLL, Inc. became a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization in 2009.
You can learn more about this group via YouTubes and by going to their website at: THE GIVING DOLL. I encourage you to do so. On their website you will find a list of how you can help with the dolls. One way is by donating such things as: Poly Fil (stuffing), hair colored yarn, woven cotton and cotton blend fabric, thread, trims, lace, and elastic (specific widths). You can also donate gift cards: JoAnn Fabrics, Michael’s, Walmart, and VISA. Christmas would be a wonderful time to donate to this organization—perhaps in honor or memory of someone you love. Who knows, if asked, they might be willing to use the person’s name for one of their dolls.
One chapter of THE GIVING DOLL is in Alvin, TX. To my knowledge, there is not one in the Tyler area. Are YOU the one to start a chapter here in East Texas? The contact information for the organization is on their website. I am sure they would welcome the extra help.
By the way, Katherine passed away on March 18, 2007. She had just turned twelve years old on Dec. 14, 2006. Her love and compassion for others has touched thousands of lives and will continue to make a difference in the world, as long as WE help keep alive her initial inspiration for a “few” dolls to comfort some children like her.
The next idea is a yummy one! If you have not heard of American Dream Nut Butter, you sincerely need to go to their website at americandreamnutbutter.com. There you will find the history of this Indiana-based company, as well as dozens of nut butters made from peanuts, almonds, and cashews. The names of each of the nut butters will put a smile on your face and a growl in your tummy. But wait, there’s more . . . these products are made in small batches and are low in carbs, high in protein, free of artificial sweeteners and gluten free. For orders of $49 or more, you get free shipping. The prices of each jar range from $11.99 to $14.99. They also offer a $10.00 American Dream Nut Butter Gift Card. Gourmet Nut Butter squeeze packs are available for travel-type snacks.
You can get unbiased reviews of some of the nut butters via YouTube. Those reviews helped my husband and me a lot prior to placing our first order from this company. The ones we chose are delicious! We plan to follow some of the recipes that they offer via their blog and make up some of our own. At some point, we plan to experiment with making nut butter smoothies. Until then, we will continue to drizzle it on just about everything.
In short, whether you pick a specific nut and flavor for someone OR give them a gift card so that they can select one on their own, you cannot go wrong with this company. Plus, the company gives back to such places as: Living Beyond Breast Cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That way, you essentially give twice—a tangible gift to someone AND a donation to a charity.
One more idea—one that will give throughout the new year and just happens to be one of my favorites: COUPON BOOK
Make this little coupon book yourself. Depending on your artistic talent, it can be simple or embellished. Since I am artistically challenged, I go the simple route. It is not how fancy the book is, the main point to the coupon book is that the offers inside are meaningful to the recipient.
So, what to write inside?! How about something such as: breakfast in bed, movie night out, a relaxing back rub, walk in the park together, “surprise destination” day trip, prepare a meal together, relaxing foot massage, one slow dance in the kitchen, ride down an “unexplored” country road together (with the windows down), romantic dinner, one free babysitting session. Make the coupon book entries personal and meaningful for the one to whom you are giving it.
You can print an expiration date on the back cover or declare it a “no expiration” coupon book. The choices are all yours. If you are brave enough, you might even want to leave one or more of the coupons blank and let the recipient fill it/them in. Just have fun, be creative, and put your love into this one-of-a-kind gift.
All three of the ideas just shared have one thing in common—LOVE. Jesus came into this world to show us how much He loves us. He told us to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. We can do that this Christmas. With each gift you give, give it with love from your heart. Make this a memorable Christmas; one you and the recipients of your special gifts will remember for years to come.
Thanksgiving is a “purrfect” time for me to thank you for being faithful followers of my column each month. I appreciate all of you very much. Your ideas and kind words mean a lot to me.
If you need inspiration, encouragement or help organizing, let me know. You can reach me at one of the following: e-mail address, purrsonal.redesigns@live.com; text/call, 903-284-0283; call/leave a message, 903-339-6101.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.