Spud Nut,
The Invitation (PG-13, 104 minutes) is essentially a gothic romantic, vampire movie.
An American woman, played by Nathalie Emmanuel, is notified that her DNA test makes her kin to a notable British extended family. One of her new found kinfolk flies to New York to invite her to come meet her relatives during an upcoming wedding. She becomes an innocent abroad, having to adjust to the customs and manners of those she meets.
The family’s large estate and manor is impressive, but the rooms and hallways are very dark. Furthermore, the family has a dark secret. Some shadowy, wretched things happen that require some close scrutiny.
Even though parts of the story are scary, this is not intended to be just a horror film. You might find the ending to be most interesting. Maybe young children and pubescent kids ought not to attend this release.
For this genre picture show, it earns a decent two and a half potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
