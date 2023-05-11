Spud Nut,
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (PG-13, 150 minutes) wraps up the Marvel Studios trilogy starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and other actors of the other guardians’ characters.
This story is really about Rocket, an animated hybrid Raccoon. There is a sub-theme about the conflict over the broken romance between Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.
In the principal drama, Bradley Cooper supplies the voice for Rocket, the main character. Rocket becomes seriously wounded and needs a secret cyber code to be saved. The guardians must make a raid on the Counter-Earth to extract the lifesaving code embedded in a memory bank on the head of a chief advisor to the High Evolutionary.
The High Evolutionary is the powerful adversary against the guardians, and is played by Chukwudi Iwuji. He is designing perfect beings to make an ideal society on the planet he has created.
Conflicts occur frequently that provide action adventure to the movie. The script includes frequent humor. One positive notion in the film is about giving second chances to offending parties. The feel good finale is just what it should be. Scenes in the closing credits indicate that there are new beginnings for the guardians.
You might enjoy this release enough to see it more than once since it earns a three plus tasty potatoes entertainment rating.
