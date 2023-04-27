Spud Nut,
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (R, 123 minutes) is a fictional account of the relationship between an Army Sergeant and his Afghanistani interpreter during a battle with the Taliban in 2018.
Jake Gyllenhaal ably plays the sergeant and Dar Salim notably plays the interpreter. In an ambush, the soldier gets wounded and nearly captured. The interpreter saves him by hauling him on a litter through the mountains to safety.
The interpreter was promised a visa to the USA for him and his family. After America abandoned the country in 2021, the U.S. State Department did not deliver on these promises. However, Gyllenhaal badgers his old commander into getting the visas. The sergeant hires a private contractor to take him back to Afghanistan to find Dar Salim and his family to bring them back to America.
This search and rescue is as harrowing as when the wounded sergeant was brought through enemy territory to a U.S. forces base. What is true about this movie is the plight of Afghan personnel who worked with Americans who are being murdered by the Taliban since we left the country.
The sobering reality of this situation is well dramatized in this three diced potatoes rated release.
Tater Tot
