Spud Nut,
Oppenheimer (R, 190 minutes) deserves to be nominated for the Best Picture of the Year, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. The movie is that good, thanks to the direction and writing of Christopher Nolan.
The film biography introduces J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, as the theoretical physicist who led the Manhattan Project in World War II in developing the atomic bomb. Portraying and playing the part of Oppenheimer by Murphy is mesmerizing. Supporting actor Robert Downey, Jr., playing the part of Lewis Strauss, steals his scenes on screen.
In real life, Strauss arranged for Oppenheimer to lose his security clearance for serving on the Atomic Energy Commission because of his past associations with known communists. In the secret labs of Alamogordo, New Mexico, working with the competing atomic theoreticians was as complicated as operating in the political arena of that day. The ethics of dropping a nuclear bomb haunted some of the scientists. All of these issues are handled sophisticatedly and hold your interest throughout the production.
If you did not know about this part of American history before seeing this picture, then you will surely want to know more about it afterwards. This release is must viewing because of its four hard boiled potatoes cinematic rating.
Tater Tot
