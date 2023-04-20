Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.