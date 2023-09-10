When dealing with a volatile stock market, as defined by the S&P 500 Index, sometimes the most difficult challenge is to manage your emotions. If you decide you need to re-examine your investment strategy, it should be done with as much care as you put into developing your strategy in the first place. Here are some key things to consider.
1. Know the Trend
Identifying the overall trend of the stock market is, in my opinion, the number one criteria for either being fully invested or being defensive. There are multiple ways to identify the trend depending on your time frame. Even in a bull market uptrend, there will be volatility. If you have properly identified the uptrend, accept the pullbacks and corrections.
2. Have a game plan
Setting predetermined guidelines that recognize the potential for volatile times may help prevent your emotions from dictating your decisions. For example, you might take a core-and-satellite approach, combining the use of buy-and-hold principles for the bulk of your portfolio with tactical investing based on a shorter-term market outlook. Or, you may just rely on diversification to try to offset the risks of certain holdings with those of others. Diversification may not guarantee a profit or protect against the possibility of loss, but it may help you understand and balance your risk in the future.
3. Remembering that everything is relative
Asset allocation is generally responsible for most of the variance in portfolio returns. If you've got a well-diversified portfolio, it could be useful to compare its performance to relevant benchmarks. If your investments are at least matching those benchmarks, that realization might help you feel better about your long-term strategy. Just because a particular index may have dropped doesn't necessarily mean your entire portfolio is down by the same amount. Even when everything seems to be struggling, some asset classes may be struggling less than others.
4. Telling yourself that this too shall pass
The stock market is historically cyclical and past performance is no guarantee of future results. Whenever the stock market goes into bearish territory, many investors bail out. While that may or may not be the right strategy, the key is understanding that the stock market will always go up and down. Neither the ups nor the downs are likely to last forever, even though at the time they may feel as though they will. Even in the midst of the Great Depression, there were short-term rallies and trading opportunities.
Before making changes to your portfolio, realize that no strategy will work 100% of the time. Though all investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal, and there can be no guarantee that any strategy will be successful, there are many possible ways to pursue your investment goals.
Matt Montgomery has over 40 years of experience as a financial advisor.
