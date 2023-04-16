Most everyone has a “special place” that they consider to be their sanctuary. You know, the place you go to be alone with your thoughts and to de-stress. It can be most anywhere—a small room, a patio/porch, the beach, the woods, a walking/running trail, your favorite chair. It can even be a peaceful place from the past. A place so vivid in your mind that you can still feel the calm that enveloped you when you were there.
Having a special place is very important these days. In today’s world, we are surrounded by uncertainty and pressures of all kinds. More than ever, having a special place where we can go to get away from it all for a few minutes is very important to our physical and mental health. If you do not have such a place, here are some ideas for creating one. If you already have a sanctuary, perhaps you can glean an idea or two that you can use to make your space even cozier.
Furniture. Think first of the type of furniture you want in your space. If you plan to take short naps, you might want to consider a big over-stuffed chair or a bench with some kind of comfy padding on top. If you plan to read or use your time for prayer and meditation, a hanging chair would be a great choice. Because of the motion, that kind of chair is very relaxing.
When gathering furniture and other things for your room, shop garage sales, resale shops, and thrift stores for some good bargains. Besides saving money in those shops, you will find shelves full of “treasures” of all kinds. You might find an item that you never considered until you see it. Then, suddenly, you cannot imagine not having it in your space. Trust me, it happens. Some of my favorite things were purchased in thrift shops. (Side note: When in Tyler, try one, or both, of the Hangers of Hope stores.)
Colors. Choose colors that make you feel relaxed and content. Paint walls, furniture, and anything else that could use some help looking its best. When painting a room, do not forget the importance of the ceiling color. By painting the ceiling and wall the same color, you form a type of cocoon. I did this in a small add-on bedroom many years ago. It turned out to be an extremely cozy little room. My guests loved it. (Side note: Since I was single at the time, I would sleep in that room every now and then and pretend that I was at a bed and breakfast. Looking back on it, I suppose it probably served as a temporary sanctuary for me.)
Pillows, blankets, window coverings (think outside the box), wall hangings, and throw rugs will not only add color but also a feel of coziness to your room. Remember, too, that each of us has a comfort zone when it comes to which and how many things make us feel good. It is YOUR space. Decorate it the way YOU like it. Do not be concerned about what others will think about it.
Plants. By adding plants to your space, you are adding life to the room. There are plenty of plants that are low maintenance. So, if you do not have a green thumb, no problem. Again, it all depends on you and what you like and what makes you feel good. Remember, too, that plants provide clean air for us.
Aromatherapy. Seems that certain scents can transport us back to another time and place. Good memories can sometimes resurface with a familiar odor. So, unless you have an allergy to candles, diffusers, and such, some kind of aromatherapy would be a good addition to your space. I suggest aromatherapy because certain scents can help ease stress and relieve anxiety. You probably already know this, but just in case you do not, there are nontoxic products on the market.
Lighting. You will need to be the judge on what kind of lighting is part of your special place. Depending on the windows in the room, you may or may not need to add much artificial lighting. A single lamp, candlelight, or night light may be enough. There are all kinds of beautiful night lights available. You can also combine soft lighting with aromatherapy diffusers. Some have color choices: one color at a time or a continuous color change.
If you have windows in your sanctuary, choosing the coverings for them will be of utmost importance. As stated earlier, think outside the box when it comes to your window coverings. There are no rules that say conventional blinds, drapes, and curtains must be used. Try a unique covering like a piece of pretty material or a shawl you like but haven’t worn in a long while. The main goal with the lighting is to get it right for YOU.
Sound. When it comes to sound, think of God’s creations. It is hard to beat the outdoor sounds of a light rain, a running brook, birds chirping, and waves rolling in and out at the beach. So, why not bring those sounds indoors?! Calming music will help you relax—spa-type, Christian, or whatever your preference. Of course, there may be times when you simply prefer total quiet. The sound of silence can be wonderful.
For the clock lovers out there, a clock—a ticking clock, nonetheless, might be a nice addition to your space. Yes, that probably sounds like a nightmare idea to those of you who do not like ticking clocks; but, for people who do like the sound, it can be very calming. Personally, I have always loved the sound of clocks tick, tick, ticking. However, I have friends who would adamantly disagree with the concept that a clock could ever add any kind of calming aspect to an otherwise peaceful area. But once again, remember that you are adding things to your special place that make YOU feel good. So, add a clock or do not add one. It is entirely up to you.
Extra Comforts. When you go to your special place, do not forget to take those things with you that bring you comfort. For some people it might be a nice, hot cup of coffee or tea. For others, it might be a cold glass of lemonade or sweet tea. Pets could also be included in this list. As pet parents know, our furry “babies” love us no matter what. So, it would only be natural to include them during our sanctuary time. Just imagine being nestled in your favorite chair, a blanket on your lap, and your little buddy cuddled up next to you. Well, it doesn’t get much better than that, does it?!?
There you have it. Hopefully, you will be encouraged to set up a “special place” of your own OR make improvements to the one you are already enjoying. Make an appointment with yourself and use that space often. A few minutes spent de-stressing now and then will eventually accumulate and reap wonderful benefits for your health.
Let me hear what all you have done with your “sanctuary.” You can reach me via phone: 903-339-6101 (business/home) or 903-284-0283 (cell). E-mail address: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
