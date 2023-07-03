Spud Nut,
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG-13, 144 minutes) –is the fifth feature of the Indiana Jones movie series starring Harrison Ford.
This story begins during the end of WWII in 1944, when the Germans were shipping by rail the valuable archaeological artifacts they had looted from around the world. Harrison Ford and Toby Jones seek to steal a valuable antiquity from the train and have to fight Nazi scientist Mads Mikkelsen to get away with it.
The movie then fast forwards to 1969, when the daughter of Toby Jones, played by Phoebe Waller Bridges, contacts Harrison Ford about retrieving a dial instrument designed by the ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes. The dial identifies fissures in time when history could be changed. In the meantime, German scientist Mads Mikkelsen wants to get the instrument so he can reverse the outcome of WWII.
Both parties chase each other from New York City to Morocco, then to Greece and Sicily. Possession of Archimedes’ dial shifts back and forth during the script’s many exciting chase sequences. The climax occurs with a time travel back to the 214 B.C. siege of Syracuse when Archimedes was defending the port city against the Romans. Imagine dealing with that situation and you’ll understand the grand appeal of this stirring saga.
For added interest, Karen Allen and Antonio Banderas make appearances in this fine picture. This production earns a three gourmet golden potatoes rating of richly satisfying entertainment.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.