The current bear market is causing many people to question if their current investment techniques and strategies are working for them. Some of you may be experiencing substantial losses this year. Do you just need to ride it through? No, not in my opinion. Today’s column is not to recommend a particular technique or strategy. No, it’s to get you to examine what you’re doing now, is it working for you, and, if it’s not, what are some things you need to consider? Here’s a few ideas.
1. Mental capital is sometimes more important than real capital. In other words, the mental energy we spend worrying about our investments may actually cost us more than the actual dollars we lose. If your strategy is causing you to lose sleep at night, it may be time for you to change what you’re doing.
2. The best buying times typically are when things look the worst. Conversely, the best times to sell are when things loo rosy. You must block out the noise on television and web sites and follow a strategy that has you invested when the times are good and protected when things are bad.
3. Are there technical indicators (data) that sent any signals in early 2022 things were about to get worse? Yes. You either need to learn what these “tells” are to protect yourself or, if that is above your pay grade, consider hiring someone who does follow such data.
4. As many have learned in 2022, staying invested (buy-and-hold) can be painful especially if your investment time horizon is less than five years. We know that, historically, the stock market has experienced long periods of time when you may have done better investing in a money market account, CDs, or a US Treasury note. Are we in one of those periods right now? Maybe. The 20-year period of 1929-1949, 16-year period of 1966 – 1982, and 7-year period of 2000-2007 saw the S&P 500 Index at the same level all those years. These are time when buy-and-hold did not work.
5. Before you ever invest a dime, you must ask yourself: can I emotionally handle it if my money is -10% lower a few months from now or even a year from now? If you can’t, the stock market may not be the best choice for you.
6. Do you trust your strategy when the stock market is losing? Remember, it isn’t what you make in the stock market, it’s also what you don’t lose. Think about that.
7. Too many people believe “this time it will be different.” It’s usually not.
It’s never too late to examine if your investment strategy is working for you. If it isn’t, try to apply these seven items above to help you establish an investment strategy that will meet your financial goals as well as help you sleep at night.
Matt Montgomery has over 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.