Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 299 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE MILLER IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CHEROKEE NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOMER, JACKSONVILLE, JENA, JONESBORO, LEWISVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MINDEN, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, WINNFIELD, AND ZWOLLE.