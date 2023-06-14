Border agents stationed in Texas encountered more than 1.4 million illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022. That's more than the entire population of Dallas. Across the full length of the U.S.-Mexico border, agents apprehended 2.3 million migrants -- shattering the previous record set in the first year of the Biden administration. And this year is on pace to break the record yet again.
Clearly, the Biden administration has abdicated its responsibility to secure the border. Texas state lawmakers must take matters into their own hands.
They recently considered legislation that would heavily incentivize businesses throughout the Lone Star State to use E-Verify, a federal online portal that identifies illegal workers and prevents illegal hiring. Several other states already require employers to use the portal -- and those states have achieved staggering reductions in their populations of illegal alien workers.
Lawmakers could relieve border towns and protect Texans' jobs by adopting similar requirements.
Law enforcement -- not to mention hospitals and schools -- are overwhelmed in border towns. Many illegal migrants successfully slip into the country and try to settle down. In Texas alone, Border Patrol agents reported over 350,000 "got-aways" in fiscal year 2022.
By comparison, there were just 150,000 "got-aways" in 2019 across all nine southern border regions.
Most of these migrants make the arduous and often deadly trek to our southern border in search of better jobs. Even if they only find minimum wage positions, illegal workers can still earn many times more in the United States than in their home countries.
And many unscrupulous employers are happy to hire these illegal laborers. Consider how Jim's Maintenance -- a contractor that provided cleaning services to Target -- abused illegal immigrants in Texas: hiring them as janitors before demanding they work more than 60 hours per week, sometimes locked inside the stores, without a cent of overtime pay. About 37% of illegal immigrant workers have been paid less than minimum wage, according to a National Employment Law Project analysis of over 4,300 workers across three cities.
Illegal workers comprise roughly 5% of the total U.S. workforce. In Texas, the share is even higher -- 8.5%. Our state hosts an estimated 1.2 million illegal workers.
These migrants compete directly against legal immigrants and native-born workers, resulting in reduced wages and fewer job opportunities. According to one estimate, annual wages for less-educated American workers are up to $1,500 lower due to immigrant competition.
Texas' illegal worker population would almost certainly plummet if state lawmakers incentivized all employers to use E-Verify. Mississippi implemented a nearly universal E-Verify law in 2008, and by 2015, the number of illegal alien workers in the Magnolia State dropped 83% compared to the projected population without the law, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Texas already requires state agencies to run any new employees through E-Verify for state agencies. But private businesses aren't subject to that requirement.
An E-Verify law wouldn't impose much of a burden on businesses. The portal is entirely free. It’s also simple to use. Employers simply upload their recent hire's I-9 form into the portal, where that information is checked against other identification documents.
If Texans want the border crisis to end, their state lawmakers will have to step into the breach.
Chuck Voith is a U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran who has served as the Wimberley VFW Service Officer and a Wimberley Meals-On-Wheels deliverer. He was born and raised in San Antonio. This piece originally ran in the Waco Tribune-Herald.
