January is GET ORGANIZED MONTH, but what does it mean to be organized AND what are the benefits of being organized?
Before we answer those two questions, let us take a quick look at why JANUARY was designated as GET ORGANIZED MONTH. The National Association of Professional Organizers decided to increase the awareness of the significance of organization and the value of employing a professional organizer. So, in January 2005 they introduced their idea to the public. Happy 18th anniversary, G O Month!!!
As a professional organizer myself, I agree that being organized can make a big difference in people’s lives. However, the degree to which a person is organized is up to the individual. If you have thought about getting yourself organized or if you just want to get better at it, the beginning of a new year is a “purrfect” time to do so.
Let us get started by answering the first question: What does it mean to be organized?
Being organized means that you know where to find various items at any given time—you do not have to take precious minutes out of each day to look for things. Your living space is not cluttered and in disarray. Mail does not cover the kitchen table. You do not panic when unexpected company drops by for a visit. More likely than not, you have a daily “to do” list and you get those things done. If you are organized, you do not have more time in a day, you just plan your day better than an unorganized person; thus, you achieve more each day. You also plan ahead as much as possible. You may let things go amuck now and then, but it takes only a few minutes to get it all back in order. Organized people are not perfect, nor do they need to try to achieve perfectionism.
Next, let us answer the question: What are the benefits of being organized?
Stress reducer. Organized people can readily locate things, such as paperwork. When called upon to find something at a moment’s notice, they can lay their hands on it quickly because there is a place for everything, and everything is in its place. They have learned not to allow things to accumulate. Instead, they put things away in a timely manner.
Calmness. There is a certain calmness in a home that is organized. There are no piles of clothes, magazines, mail, newspapers, or anything else on the floors and furniture. When you walk into a person’s home who is organized, you can feel the calmness and serenity.
Relaxing. Organized people take five or ten minutes every day to put away items from the day. By keeping up daily, it allows them the time to take a few minutes to relax with a cup of their favorite beverage or book. Besides, it is always easier to put away a few things daily than to wait and spend hours on the weekend putting away a week’s worth of clutter. One of my readers sent me his favorite quote, “What you have to do, but don’t want to do, do first. Then you will be pleased with yourself and the results.” I share that sentiment. Do it, get it over with, then sit back, put your feet up and relax. Job well done.
Sense of peacefulness. Take the bedroom for example. Of all the rooms in the house, your bedroom should be the most peaceful. Simple things like making your bed, keeping your clothes put away, and not allowing clutter to accumulate, can promote a sense of peacefulness. As a result, you will have a better chance to get a good night’s sleep, which is extremely important for good health.
Ability to take on more and to achieve more. You have probably heard that if you want something done, give it to a busy person. There is truth in that statement. Usually, busy/organized people are those who get things done at home, on the job, and in organizations. People who live in clutter tend to be more secluded and less happy.
Now let us take a quick look at the first step on how to take advantage of GET ORGANIZED Month.
You will want to set specific goals. By looking back at my December 2022 article, TWELVE TWEAKS in 2023, you might see several goals that you can use as your own.
Once you have chosen your goals, put them in a prioritized order and get started on the one that means the most to you. Success with that one will set you up for success on the ones remaining.
Then, be sure to read my next column that is set to be published the second or third Saturday in February. In that article I will share tips with you on how to work through the remainder of your list.
Why wait any longer? Make 2023 the year you get your house and life in order. Ready, Set, G O !!!
If you have questions between now and next month, please feel free to contact me. My home/business phone is: 903-339-6101. Cell phone is: 903-284-0283. E-mail is: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com. Response time to messages is usually very prompt unless I am out of town.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
Set specific organizing goals, then . . .
By Lynda Litterst
Columinst
If you read last month’s article, you learned that eighteen years ago (2005) January was declared “Get Organized Month” by professional organizers around the nation. They chose January because it represents a new beginning. In that same article, you were encouraged to make a list of areas around your home and/or office that you would most like to de-clutter and/or organize by the end of 2023. Hopefully, you have your list ready. If not, do so now. Then . . . use the following tips to help accomplish those goals.
Each goal needs to be broken down into smaller tasks.
An area we can all relate to is our closet. Start with trying on all clothes that you tend to avoid wearing. Remove those clothes from your closet, then evaluate those garments by trying on each one of them. Does it still fit? Do you still feel good when wearing it? Do you like it enough to start wearing it again? If your answer is NO to any of these questions, do not return it to your closet. Continue with your shoes and other accessories as you use this same method of evaluation.
Stay focused.
Do not try to multitask by switching from task to task. The last thing you want is to cause yourself unneeded stress. Frustration will build when too many things are going on at the same time. So, finish one small task at a time. Keep in mind that the goal is success, not more mess.
Decide how often and when you will work on your organizing goals.
Will you work on your goals only on weekends? Will you spend an hour on the task each time or only in thirty-minute increments? Whatever you decide, be sure that it works easily into your schedule. That way, you will be more likely to stick with the process.
Start with an area that annoys you the most.
By starting with an area that annoys you the most and causes you to waste time each day, you will be more motivated to conquer it. Success in that area will motivate you to continue going. Remember, as you clean, continually ask yourself the following questions: Do I love it? Do I use it? Would I truly miss it if I got rid of it? Be sure, too, to have boxes ready that have labels such as: donate, toss, recycle, etc. And, as stated in an earlier tip . . . stay focused! Keep firmly in your mind what you want that area to look like when you have finished de-cluttering/organizing it.
Give everything a home.
This one tip is very important. When you have alike things in one place, you will save money by not re-buying items unnecessarily and you will be able to find things at a moment’s notice. Also, try your hardest to keep things near the place you will be using them.
Set a timer.
Set the timer to go off several minutes earlier than you want to end your organizing session. By doing this, you will have a few extra minutes to process the things you have displaced while organizing.
Maintain what you have organized.
Once you have an area de-cluttered and in order, it should not take more than a few minutes or an hour to maintain it—even after a busy week. If you find that things do not work in the “home” you gave them, it is time to re-think your system. It may be time to let go of some more things or to find them a new “home.” I cannot emphasis this more. Address this kind of problem quickly!
There you have it. By following these few tips while working on your list of specific organizing goals, you will discover that the task of getting de-cluttered and organized will go very smoothly. Never give up. With each success you will find yourself less stressed—STRESS FREE in 2023! You will start to have more time for family, friends, and doing what you want to do--which could be doing nothing at all now and then. Those options are hard to beat, don’t you think?
You are loved and you are blessed.
