Jesus Revolution (PG-13, 119 minutes) reviews the religious movement that began in 1968 among the young adult, hippies’ drug culture in San Francisco, California.
The film’s focus is on what happened at the Calvary Church in Newport Beach during the pastorate of Rev. Chuck Smith, played by Kelsey Grammer. The hippie evangelist Lonnie Frisbee, played by Jonathan Roumie, became a part of Calvary Church and brought counter culture young adults into the fellowship, to the consternation of the older traditional members. Eventually Greg Laurie, played by Joel Courtney, was drawn into the Jesus Freaks movement that spread across the nation.
Three large evangelical church movements were spawned by Smith, Frisbee, and Laurie. The history of their beginnings is truly inspiring, and a reminder that at a critical time in American culture there was a message that met the need of that era. There are churches today that owe their beginnings to back then.
There are some factual details about Frisbee that are not included in this script, although that information should not detract from what was done in his ministry. For faith based groups, this picture will lift up your spirits three harps worth. Seeing this release will help other people also.
