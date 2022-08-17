Even a light sprinkle would be welcome. A few drops of rain won’t end the drouth, but at least it would be a change. At our farm, the last measurable rain was at the end of May—with maybe an inch since then in little showers. Like many other folks, we have some calves born late—and never have felt moisture from above. The animated weather folks joke about the weather and mostly don’t have any understanding of the situation farmers and ranchers are facing every day. Feed prices are sky high and will probably be higher next month as crops continue to fail in much of Texas. Hay, when you can find it, is a precious commodity. And making hay has been a costly chore this summer. One friend reports his brother near Hempstead got one hay cutting this year. By the time he figured up his fertilizer, fuel, chemical and other costs, the hay cost $162 a bale!
And on the political scene it’s a cloudy one. Republicans and Democrats continue their verbal battles of who is telling the truth. Then the two oldsters—Biden and Trump—act like two residents in a home for the aged. Not sure how or why they got there, but too vain and egotistical to bring in some new talent to take their positions of leadership. Looking at the politicians who might have the energy and guts to lead this nation forward over the next few years, our choices are few and far between. Then more and more political moves to “help” bring freedom and some semblance of democracy to countries that have no use for the U.S. Well, they do offer pious admiration for our country as long as our money and other aid continues to flow their way.
Here is a quick note to answer a question from a reader of this column. The question was how much volume is in the different bale sizes. According to my Aggie math—and help from a school book—a 4X4 bale has 50-cubic feet. A 4X6 bale has over twice that at 113 cubic feet. A 5X5 bale 100. And a 5x6 bale has a whopping 140 cubic feet. Know the size of the bale, the weight and the quality of the forage inside before agreeing to purchase hay—some folks do, most don’t!
Pray for rain and applaud the preacher and his sincere prayer. His plea was for a “frog strangler--not just a pittance”. That’s my kind of preacher.
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production. He can be reached at horace7338@live.com.
