Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures from the lower single digits to the lower teens are expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous boating conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and could severely damage unprotected plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&