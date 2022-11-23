Having a good hospital nearby is a selling point for most of our smaller population counties.
Unfortunately many of our citizens are miles away from quality medical care. In East Texas many of our hospitals closed their doors in recent years. Some got in trouble due to money problems. Plus the multitude of governmental regulations that added to operating costs did not help. As we go further west in Texas and into counties with a low tax base, health care becomes more acute.
Even if a local hospital is available in these smaller counties it’s harder to bring in new doctors and skilled staff. Lack of the amenities available in our larger cities is a sore point in the smaller towns.
Those some distance from a HEB, a Target, Lowes and a choice of restaurants make recruiting harder than in metro areas.
With the help of our political leaders it seems to me that addressing the issue of bringing, and keeping, better medical care for our citizens who live in those “medical deserts” should be on the front burner. Wisely using some of those billions of dollars that Texas has received for Covid 19 and other maladies cast on our population deserves study. Some of these dollars could be used to bring a higher grade of medical care to our less prosperous parts of our Texas!
That’s –30— horace7338@live.com
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broadcaster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
