Most of East Texas looks like spring—not fall. Lots of flowering plants that the recent drought kept from making their blooms earlier are flat beautiful. And crape myrtles—abundant with blooms of many colors. Tanks caught some water, maybe not filled to the brim, but lots better than a few weeks ago. Cattle are taking it all in stride with their newfound pleasure of having green grass to munch on. Now if farmers could figure out a way to make a decent profit from their labors—regardless of what they are producing.
On a different tack, good friend Greg Grant knows more about gardening than anyone I know. He heads up the Texas A&M Extension horticulture program in Smith County. Greg is a native East Texan and relates to audiences large and small. He is an accomplished speaker and author of several books. One of his books is “The Rose Rustlers” which covers his journeys around Texas searching for old rose varieties often found on old home sites and other places. It’s a book well worth the cost.
Greg grew up in our neck of the woods where turnip greens often graced the dinner table. They were easy to grow and along with black eye peas put much needed food on the table during the Civil War. He also notes that in deep East Texas and across the border in south Louisiana mustard greens were the choice for gardeners. Mustard greens have the largest leaves and it takes less picking to fill a pot. Greg says the key to great mustard greens is to grow them in cooler weather and harvest young tender leaves so they won’t be bitter. From seeding to beginning of harvest is only 35 to fifty days. For those who don’t crave cooked mustard greens, Greg suggests a tender leaf on your sandwich or hamburger instead of lettuce and mustard. Varieties recommended for Texas include “Florida Broadleaf,” “Green Wave,” “Southern Giant Curled” and “Tender green.”
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
