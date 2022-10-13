Spud Nut,
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG, 106 minutes) is a pleasing musical comedy using animation in a fantasy story that has a cast of live actors.
Lyle the Crocodile lives in a New York rental apartment. He sings popular songs (the voice is supplied by Shawn Mendes.) Lyle sings but he doesn’t talk. The crocodile loves to take baths and eat caviar.
The family of Scott McNairy, Constance Wu, and son Winslow Fegley have just moved into the Big Apple. Fegley is unhappy being in a new city and a new school. He discovers Lyle living in the attic and becomes his friend. However, Javier Bardem, who use to own Lyle, shows up one day to get Lyle to perform with him on tour away from Fegley.
One cute scene has the crocodile dressed up as a University of Florida football fan in a disguise. Javier Bardem steals the show when he does a song and dance routine with Lyle.
The plot complication comes from a fussy, nosy neighbor who wants to evict Fegley’s family and the crocodile. Things get real interesting when Fegley and Bardem work hard to keep Lyle out of trouble.
Despite being a family style film, adults might enjoy it more than children. This clever release earns a three potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.