Spud Nut,
M3GAN (PG-13, 102 minutes) warns viewers about the potential danger of arming robots with artificial intelligence (AI). The story is akin to what happened in Westworld when lifelike creations begin to lead a life of their own.
In this script, Allison Williams plays a computer engineer who designs a girl robot named M3GAN with AI installed in it. The experimental machine is supposed to become a companion for a real girl, played by Violet McGraw. M3GAN is told to protect McGraw, and well she does.
There is a flaw in the computer controls within the robot. The back story is that McGraw’s parents were killed in a car crash. Williams is an aunt who has been given custody of McGraw. Williams is too busy developing the new robot for a commercial company to pay close attention to her niece.
M3GAN and McGraw become very close. This situation leads to the problems ahead. Using AI, the robot becomes independent and a threat to those that offend or hurt her human. Things become deadly serious when there seems to be no way to stop M3GAN once it gets started. In this respect, many of us wonder just what AI will become like in our future.
Even though the movie gets scary, there is value in watching all of it. This release earns a three sliced and diced potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.