Spud Nut,
Magic Mike’s Last Dance (R, 112 minutes) is a ladies’ afternoon delight of watching Channing Tatum make athletic, gymnastic, erotic, ballet quality dancing moves. Salma Hayek proves she can be highly responsive to his moves and is able to keep up with him in an artful manner. Once the male dance troupe joins the cast activity, everything steams up even more.
Apart from the beef cake aspects of the men’s appearances, the choreography is reminiscent of the Orlando boy bands, N’SYNC and Backstreet Boys. The script has to have a storyline for exhibiting all of the Chippendales’ style bawdiness on stage.
The story begins with Tatum needing a good job, and Hayek offering him $60,000 to go with her to London. She wants him to produce a show that asserts her independence from her estranged husband during their divorce proceedings. The auxiliary characters and situations add to the show’s merriment. Even though you know what is bound to be the picture’s happy ending, you have to be careful about the context in which you use these words.
For half of humanity, this is a sensational, three very hot potato rated production.
Tater Tot
