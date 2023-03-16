Spud Nut,
Marlowe (R, 109 minutes) is a throwback, noir movie set in the Los Angeles of 1939.
The visuals creating that era are sensational. The cars, the mansions, and the country club locations ought to win a film award for cinema graphic aesthetics.
Liam Neeson plays the iconic role that was created by author Raymond Chandler, and was defined previously on screen by Humphrey Bogart and other notable actors. With his fedora hat and world weary look, Neeson tries to handle a missing person case that turns into a labyrinth of underworld crime, Hollywood personalities, and femme fatales.
Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange harbor secrets necessary for solving the mysteries that abound in typical noir fashion. Alan Cummings has a supporting role as a crime boss that nearly steals the show. Good luck in figuring out who did what to whom and why, until the final ending.
Noir fans will thrill at every twist and turn, and will crave more at the finale. If you want to know more about the noir genre, watch Eddie Mueller on late Saturday night TV on the Turner Classic Movie channel. Mueller might rate this picture lower, but since there are so few such offerings these days, let’s give this release a three hard boiled potatoes entertainment rating.
