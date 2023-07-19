Spud Nut,
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part One (PG-13, 163 minutes) has lots of chases and intense action in this seventh film of the adventure series.
Tom Cruise and his team must combat and neutralize an artificial intelligence entity that has taken control of most of the world’s computerized networks. The entity is self-aware and able to forecast what humans will do.
There is a special key that can unlock a sunken submarine device. It could help either take control of the entity to use it, or to stop it completely. Tom Cruise must find who is in possession of the key, and retrieve it. He meets Hayley Atwell; she is a thief and plans to sell the key. She eventually becomes an ally.
There are multiple competing agents who want the key also. The conflicts over taking possession of the key cause casualties. The Mission Impossible Force chases after the key, and in turn is chased when they have the key. The climax occurs when Tom Cruise rides a motorcycle off a mountain top trying to parachute on top of a speeding train.
The movie stops with one thing accomplished that is necessary to complete the mission of stopping the entity. Much more still needs to be done when Part Two is released in the summer of 2024.
This picture is an impressive production and is the best release of the summer entertainment season, earning a four hot buttered potato viewer rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.