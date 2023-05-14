Some call them Mom, some Momma, or Mother, Madre, Mommy. I called mine Mama.
Despite her hard life raising 11 kids in less-than-favorable conditions, Elaine Doucie Rousselle Boyd taught us honesty, faith, and tenacity. One of her favorite sayings was: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Another was, “Can’t never could.”
Growing up, my nose was always in a book, but as the eldest girl, yet seventh child - yes, I had six older brothers and two younger brothers and sisters - a lot of the care of the younger kids became my responsibility. As a result, I developed a maternal instinct early. While I hoped to be a writer someday, I especially wanted to be a mom. Actually, sometimes I feel like I have been a mom my whole life.
Following my marriage in 1972 to my former husband, my younger siblings came to live with me at various times, as did a nephew and niece from his side.
After two years of marriage, we began infertility testing. When that proved futile, we applied to adopt. We didn’t really care how we “got” a baby; we just wanted one...or two...or more.
As we waited for the lengthy process to unfold, we became foster parents, taking in a 4 year old, 12 year old, 16 year old, and finally, a 3 year old. When each left for final placements, it was heartbreaking, but not as hard as when we had to say goodbye to the 3 year old, whom we had hoped to adopt. However, she was adopted by her aunt, which was the better solution for her.
Eventually, we were able to adopt our daughter and son, who brought us much joy, and about whom I’ve previously written.
Several years later, my husband and I went our separate ways.
Along the way, I miscarried one child, and bore another daughter. I also became a stepmom.
Inquiring minds always seem to want to know: “How can you love a child that’s not your own?” To me, that is such a ridiculous question. No child is really our “own:” they all are given and on loan from the Creator of Life. But, while on this Earth, each is worthy of the same amount of love, no matter how he or she came to be a part of one’s family.
Now I am a grandmother (MeMe), and even a great-grandmother. I’ve earned the Mom title every which way: foster, adoptive, natural, step, and mother to one in Heaven.
And when I get there one day, I am going to kiss and thank Mama for the love she showed me. I am going to hug the neck of my former mother-in-law, Katherine Garmon. I am going to rejoice to once again visit with Mama Bear, my own “foster mom,” who took me in my senior year when my parents lived in West Texas (that’s another story), and I am going to hold that tiny baby who will be whole when I get there. Someday, I will be reunited with all the children God placed in my life - at least the ones who are believers.
Until then, I will continue in the role of Mom and MeMe, and count it all joy, even when life doesn’t happen the way I think it should some days.
My next couple of stories will focus on those who have chosen or been placed in a position to fit any of the above categories: foster mom, adoptive mom, mom of natural birth, stepmom, or mom to one in Heaven Please contact me via this paper or FB Messenger if you have such a story to tell and don’t mind sharing.
