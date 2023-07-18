Everything I know about moving dirt I learned from Jasper Williams. Jasper was an aging black man and I was a recent graduate of high school. The year was 1965. We worked as laborers for a local commercial contractor. The contractor would tell Jasper where, the size and shape of the foundation footings, that would be for the concrete slabs of the buildings. Jasper would use a sharpshooter shovel and remove the dirt, leaving the squared space for the footings. I would be there in the hole watching in awe how he moved the dirt. Jasper brought me along.
Jasper was not a school educated person but he had a valuable, practical intelligence. He used a stick rather than a tape measure. He did not use blueprints but his mind. Jasper endorsed his checks with an “X.” Jasper lived on the north side of town and walked. Occasionally, Jasper would take a day off this way. Payday was on Friday and we would gather at the “Yard” where we started the day. Jasper would get his check and then announce he had jury duty and walk away.
It was a different era in our history. It was a time when restrooms and drinking water were separate, labeled for the “colored.” Thank goodness those times are gone. Jasper was a master of his trade and he was respected. Today, I don’t pick up a shovel that I do not honor Jasper for what he taught me about moving dirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.