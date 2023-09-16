Spud Nut,
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (PG-13, 91 minutes) makes you want to be part of the Greek family’s visit to the mountain village in Greece where the story once began.
The main character, played by Nia Vardalos, promised her deceased father that she would go to the village where her dad had grown up before coming to America. She and her husband, played by John Corbet, take their college aged daughter and other relatives with them on the trip.
When they arrive, they find that the village is nearly deserted. However, a cleverly promoting city mayor has declared a village reunion in hopes of revitalizing the town.
Much of the movie is an attractive travelogue that ought to increase tourism in a country that needs the business these days. The story has humor from the family banter that constantly goes on with each other. The touching part is the drama about finding the men who were shown in an old photo of the family’s patron and his boyhood friends.
You don’t have to have seen the previous two Greek Wedding picture shows to love this sweet film. This production earns three tasty baked potatoes, plus a piece of baklava for desert.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.