Anyone involved in building a new home over the past few years has certainly heard of things you can do during construction to make the home more efficient. Most of us, however, tend to stick with conventional techniques.
Here are some items to consider that, while more expensive up front, will be much cheaper over the long haul.
Use concrete for your driveway. It may cost up to three times what an asphalt driveway will; but your great grandchildren will not have to worry about replacing it. Concrete driveways also require little maintenance. If you put in washed aggregate concrete, which has physical appeal, you’ll have the additional benefit of oil stains not showing on your driveway.
Frame your home with 2" x 6" studs instead of 2" x 4" studs which will allow you to upgrade from R-13 to R-19 paper-backed fiberglass insulation. This gives you a 46% increase in insulation that will result in significant savings on your energy bills.
Instead of sheathing the exterior frame of the home with half-inch plywood or OSB, use one-inch, double foil-faced rigid insulation sheets. Tape the joints and wrap the exterior with Tyvek®, which will keep moisture and air from entering the home. One-inch insulation has an R-value of 7.2. Add that to your 2" x 6" studs and you have an R Value of 26.2, and will save even more on your energy bills.
Instead of using fiberglass insulation between the studs, use either blown-in ground cellulose or foam. While somewhat more costly, these products make it more difficult for air to move around small cracks.
Place radiant barrier between your roof rafters and the roof decking. Radiant barrier is a product that kicks back 92% of the sun’s radiated heat, so that attic stays much cooler and less heat will make its way down into the house.
While metal roofing is more costly than shingles, is lasts much longer and is resistant to hail. If the proper metal is used, your insurance company will reduce your premium by several hundred dollars. There are also metal roofs that do not appear to be metal – more like clay – and they are warranted for life. They are also warranted against two-and-a-half inch hail and 120 mph winds. They also add great visual appeal. The up front expense results in less spending over the long haul.
A geothermal heat pump is a heating and cooling system that uses the warmth and coolness of the earth to heat and cool a home. Geothermals often have SEER (seasonal energy efficiency ratings) of up to 28, which is 13 points higher than the federal minimum. Because of how geothermals are configured, it is not always easy to install one for a home in town; it depends on how much back yard you have. For AC units, Texas requires a minimum SEER rating of 14. That is the federal law.
Consider porches with considerable roof overhang, as the more overhang there is, the less direct sunlight you have penetrating the windows.
Use thermal-pane windows that have sealed panes of glass with an inert gas between the panes. Many of these windows also come with “Low-E” (emissivity) glass which keeps more radiant energy from penetrating the glass. Again, these windows are expensive up front, but cheap over the long haul.
Use tankless natural gas or propane water heaters. They only create hot water when the hot water valve is turned on, so you don’t have water sitting in a big tank that has to be reheated constantly. While electric tankless heaters exist, they are not as efficient as gas or propane models.
Use at least 18 inches of blown-in insulation in the attic area of the home. If your home has a pier and beam foundation, have foam sprayed in between the floor joists. Foam should also be applied to all (?) for the heating and cooling air ducts.
I recently finished building a home that incorporates virtually all of the above suggestions. A typical home requires about one ton of air conditioning for every 500 square feet of heated/cooled space. An air conditioning consultant I engaged to calculate my tonnage said I only need one ton for every 1,000 square feet. Wow! Part of her reasoning is because the eastern and western sides of my home have significant front porch and rear deck roofing. Except during sunrise and sunset, hardly any sunlight is able to penetrate the home. This home has 5,288 heated and cooled square feet and my last two electricity bills have been just $46.00.
Finally, I also have solar panels, which help generate free electricity for me. That’s another reason why my electric bill has only been for $46.00. When I have excess electricity, it gets sent up to the Cherokee County Electric Co-Op.
If you have any questions about energy saving methods, please feel free to give me a call at 903-721-2596.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with over 33 years in the business.
