Any of us who have been involved in building a new home in the past few years has certainly heard of things you can do when building to make the home more efficient. Most of us, however, tend to stick with conventional techniques.
Below is a review of things you can consider doing that, while they are more expensive up front, will be much cheaper over the long haul.
Put in a concrete driveway. A concrete driveway can cost up to three times what an asphalt driveway will cost; but your great grandchildren will not have to worry about replacing it. Concrete driveways also require little maintenance. And, if you put in washed aggregate concrete, the oil stains will not show up as well.
Frame your home with 2"x6" studs instead of 2"x4" studs. Why? You can go from R-13 to R-19 paper-backed fiberglass insulation, a 46% increase in insulation. This will have a significant impact on your energy bills.
Instead of sheathing the exterior frame of the home with half-inch plywood or OSB, use 1” double foil-faced rigid insulation sheets, tape the joints and wrap the exterior with Tyvek®, which will keep moisture and air from entering the home. 1" insulation has an R-value of 7.2. Add that to your 2"x6" studs and you save even more on your energy bills.
Instead of using fiberglass insulation between the studs, use either blown-in ground cellulose or foam. Both of these products cost more money but the make it more difficult for air to move around small cracks.
Place radiant barrier over your roof rafters before laying down the roof decking. Radiant barrier is a product that kicks back 92% of the sun’s radiated heat, so that attic stays much cooler and less heat makes it down, into the house.
Put metal roofing on your home. It, too, is more expensive than shingles but it lasts much longer and is resistant to hail. If the proper metal is used, your insurance company will reduce your premium by several hundred dollars. There are also metal roofs that do not look like metal – more like clay – and they are warranted for life and warranted against 2.5” hail and 120 mph winds. They are very expensive up front but much cheaper over the long haul, and they add great visual appeal to a home.
Consider a geothermal heat pump. This is a heating and cooling system that uses the warmth and coolness of the earth to heat and cool a home. Geothermals often have seasonal energy efficiency ratings, or SEER, of up to 28, which is 13 points higher than the federal minimum.
Because of how geothermals are configured, it is not always easy to install one for a home in town; it depends on how much back yard you have.
Consider porches with considerable roof overhang. The more overhang the less direct sunlight you have penetrating the windows.
Use thermal-pane windows that have sealed panes of glass with an inert gas between the panes. Many of these windows also come with “Low-E” (emissivity) glass which keeps more radiant energy from penetrating the glass. Again these windows are expensive up front but cheap over the long haul.
Use tankless natural gas or propane water heaters. They only create hot water when the hot water valve is turned on, so you don’t have water sitting in a big tank that has to be reheated constantly. While electric tankless heaters exist, they are not as efficient as gas or propane heaters.
Use at least 18," or more, of blown-in insulation in the attic area of the home. If your home has a pier and beam foundation, have foam sprayed in between the floor joists.
I recently finished building a home that incorporates virtually all of the above suggestions. A typical home requires about one ton of air conditioning for every 500 square feet of heated/cooled space. An air conditioning consultant I engaged to calculate my tonnage said I only need one ton for every 1,000 square feet. Wow!
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 33 years in the business.
