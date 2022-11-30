When a tractor is down in the middle of hay feeding season—or planting or harvesting—help is needed! Not later, but sooner! That’s where a mobile mechanic, with a complete set of tools to work with, proves handy. Some of our farm machinery dealers offer mobile service. Plus we have some highly competent pros that are fully equipped to get that machine back in service.
We have used the services offered by one of these skilled folks for the last couple of years. He is an independent business owner and gets the on-farm problem fixed expertly.
Also several of our tractor dealers are offering a complete winter service deal for tractor owners. Most Kubota dealers are offering a service special that includes lubrication, checking the electrical/charging system, steam cleaning the tractor and lots more. A note from one local Kubota dealer prices the service for 50-hp and under tractors at $549. For tractors 50-90 hp, it’s $659. That price also includes free pickup and delivery within 20 miles and $3 a loaded mile if further away. That seems to be a good deal all around.
That’s –30—horace7338@live.com.
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
