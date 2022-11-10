Spud Nut,
One Piece Film: Red (PG-13, 15 minutes) is a Japanese animated movie that is the 15th in a series shown in Japan. The film is shown in two versions in America. One showing uses English voice-overs and is the preferable way to see this picture. The other version uses English sub-titles which are hard to read while watching the quick flashing images on the screen.
The real problem is following the characters that are known in Japan, but of which Americans are unfamiliar. The story keeps bringing in more and more of the strange fantasy beings. After a while you can only follow two main characters: Uta, the world’s favorite singer, and Luffy, the childhood friend of Uta’s.
Uta performs a concert in which her music encapsulates the audience in a happy world free of conflicts. A group of pirates arrive to try and break into her world. After that, a series of contestants fight to bring the fantasy world back into reality.
After watching the movie a while, you can begin to adjust to the different art style and its rapid change of imaging. All in all, this release is a foreign experience that is hard to process and enjoy. This production is for an elite group only. The rest of us will get only a one potato entertainment satisfaction rating from this flop.
Tater Tot
