Take a glance around your home. In your opinion, is it completely clean? Wait! Before answering that question, please read this article to the end. As you read, determine whether or not you have some overlooked and/or neglected areas in your home that have not been cleaned in a while. I am referring to those areas that you have simply missed or that you decided could “wait until later” but “later” has not yet arrived. Let’s face it, we probably all have some. Hopefully, by the end of this article, you will be encouraged enough to turn your “later” into “today.”
Consider these areas . . .
ENTRYWAYS. Obviously, the entryways of a home accumulate the majority of the dirt that gets tracked into the rest of the house. By shaking out the mats a couple of times per week and doing a quick sweep of the area inside and outside of the doorways, carpets and floors in the remainder of the house will stay cleaner and take less time to vacuum and mop later. As an extra bonus, you might want to include sweeping off the sidewalk and porch/patio.
KITCHEN. Wipe down the countertops with a disinfectant. This should take five minutes or less and will make a big difference when it comes to preventing germs from spreading. Do not forget the narrow space between the stovetop and the countertop.
Take a few minutes to look inside your refrigerator. Locate areas that need to be wiped clean and/or find leftovers that need to be removed. Then, take another minute to wipe clean the outside of the refrigerator and the handles.
Rinse out your coffee pot with hot water (and soap, if desired) after every use.
Trash cans can cause bad odors in an otherwise clean kitchen. So, on a regular basis be sure to disinfect the inside of the can before putting in the new garbage bag. Use the same disinfectant for a quick wipe down of the outside. When you have extra time, take the entire can outdoors and give it a thorough cleaning.
Cleaning behind appliances needs to be done regularly. When you have some spare time and someone to help you, pull the refrigerator out from the wall and clean behind and under it. Don’t forget to wipe down the wall behind the refrigerator, as well. Repeat this process for other kitchen appliances as time allows.
The inside of the dishwasher needs attention, too. Clean the filter and remember to run it without dishes now and then. You can do this task easily by using products that are made specifically for breaking up soap scum and clogged food debris.
BATHROOM. The bathroom is one place in the house that needs special attention. Cleaning is essential in that room in order to keep down the spread of germs and bacteria.
The toothbrush holder is often overlooked. So, each time you clean in the bathroom, remember to use soap and thoroughly rinse and dry out the holder.
Wipe down the countertops and don’t forget to wipe the front of the cabinets, as well.
In order to prevent cross-contamination of germs and bacteria, hand towels should be changed out often.
Shower curtains and doors collect mildew and soap scum. Wash your shower curtain and liner in the washing machine on a regular basis.
Most shower/bathtub mats can be cleaned in the washing machine. Although they probably do not need to be washed weekly, it would be good to do so at least once or twice a month.
The walls and floors in the shower/bathtub area will need to be cleaned often, as should any grouted areas that you have in your bathroom.
Since the bathroom trash can is often overlooked until it is overflowing, think about storing extra trash bags in the bottom of the can for faster changes. Doing this one thing will not only make the task easier, it will help you maintain a sanitary bathroom.
No matter how often mirrors are cleaned, they seem to always need more cleaning. So, when you clean your bathroom mirror, make it a point to clean all the mirrors in your house while you still have the needed cleaning materials right there at hand.
When was the last time you sorted through your prescription medications and supplements? Go through and throw out all of those that are expired or that you no longer take. Do this as a safety issue. Plus, by doing so, you will free up extra space for other things.
UTILITY ROOM. Make it a habit to always clean the lint filter of your clothes dryer. Not only can a full lint filter cause a fire, it can also keep your dryer from running efficiently.
Your washing machine will benefit from a good wipe down of any extra water that remains around the inside rim at the end of a wash day. As you may already know, high efficiency washers can start to smell awful when this issue is not addressed regularly. Personally, I did not know this and found out the hard way. Since then, without fail, I dry around the rubber rim of my washing machine at the end of the final load. In fact, as an added measure of caution, I leave the door open just a bit so that the inside of the machine can dry out thoroughly, too. So far, so good.
MISCELLANEOUS PLACES. There are many other overlooked areas in a home that need attention, as well. Here are a few of them. Wipe down handles, switch plates, telephones, doorknobs, remote controls, baseboards, door frames, ceiling fan blades, air vents, and blinds. If you have a fireplace, clean in and around it. Throw pillows and curtains can always use a quick fluff in order to get the dust off and out. Vacuum cleaners, bag or bagless, obviously need to be cleaned often.
ONE LAST CONSIDERATION: Make it a point to write out a list of the overlooked and/or neglected areas around your home that need your attention—those found in this article and others you thought of as you glanced around your home. If you are not into written lists, make mental notes. Then, when you find a few extra minutes in a day, start working your way down your list. The result will be a much cleaner home for you and your family to enjoy.
If you have topic suggestions for this column or you have recently discovered “finds” that you would like to share with the other readers, contact me at my e-mail address: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com OR via phone at: 903-339-6101 (home/business); 903-284-0283 (cell).
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
