For many years, the peanut was a mainstay crop on many East Texas farms. Those who grew up in “goober country” recall the peanut was a profitable crop. Then government took its toll on local producers. It got to a point where it was unlawful to grow peanuts unless you had an “allotment” to grow. Then the rules changed and those allotments could be sold and peanut production could be moved from the home county to elsewhere in Texas. Farmers on the Plains south of Lubbock ended up with East Texas peanut allotments. Those peanut raising areas in the sandy soils in Cherokee, Smith, Henderson, Anderson and Houston Counties are no more and only a fond memory for many residents..
But there is some research underway that may return peanut farming to East Texas. Chevron and plant breeders at Texas A & M believe the goober has a role to play in future years. Peanuts can be grown strictly to produce diesel fuel to operate machinery—including tractors, trucks and other equipment. Chevron is all-in on the five year research program with the Aggies that has a five million dollar budget. One researcher says they are working with several new peanut varieties that offer 55-60% oil content. Dr. John Cason, an Aggie stationed at Stephenville, Texas, says the new “diesel nut” lines they work with could produce up to 350 gallons of diesel per acre. Their research is devoted to coming up with new peanut lines that are for fuel production only—not for peanut butter or other edible products
Cason says that with adequate moisture from rain and/or irrigation farmers can harvest up to 5,000 pounds of nuts an acre. At 60% oil contest, that converts to nearly 400 gallons of diesel fuel produced. With normal rainfall—we wish—and farmers looking for new crops with decent profit, peanuts may be heading back to East and Central Texas in the near future!
And finally the alternate energy advocates are working overtime to bring windmills to the Gulf of Mexico in Federal waters. Offshore in Texas plans are being touted to put the wind turbines on over 500,000 acres some 24 miles off the Galveston coast. This project would produce enough electricity to power 2.3 million homes. Another proposal would be 64 miles off the coast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and produce power for 800,000 homes. As of today the proposed wind farms are in the talking stage but with billions of taxpayer dollars that would fund the projects, it is gaining support.
As to the effect on recreational and commercial boaters and fishermen now plying these coastal waters, government officials said meetings with those affected parties are being held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.