Government is one of those things that we avoid having to deal with. It can be cumbersome, burdensome, expensive and all-around frustrating. As a government entity with the desire to be the best that we can be for the folks paying the bills, we have to ask ourselves; what kind of government do we want to be? This question is the beginning of an effort that will span years of struggle if you are a government brave enough to ask it.
In February of 2022, the Jacksonville city council asked the question. A workshop was held where the council discussed needs across the city, priorities for staff, and a vision for who we are and what we believe. The process began to reshape what it means to be the city government of Jacksonville, Texas. The visioning process has begun with a set of beliefs about who we are/should be. The number one belief is that “People are the Priority.” That includes our staff, our businesses, and most of all, our citizens. Following people, our beliefs continue with Trust is Earned, Collaboration Leads to Progress, Continuous Incremental Improvement, and Accessible and Transparent Governance. These five core beliefs/values will shape everything we do moving forward.
These beliefs will be gradually integrated into every process, every ordinance, every contract, every dollar spent, every position filled and every interaction with our citizens. These kinds of changes are like adjusting the direction of a 200,000-ton ship. It takes incremental adjustments over a long time, every crew member working together and clear communication to ensure everyone knows where we are headed. The core beliefs have been translated into areas of focus for improvement across the city. These five areas include Citizens First, Strengthen Neighborhoods, Manage the “Business”, Focus on Infrastructure, and Planning and Preparedness. Each of these areas of improvement have four objectives. Departments are actively working on plans for achieving the objectives that fit within their department with actionable and measurable goals for the next few years.
Once goals are set, we begin the campaign to disseminate the new focus to staff, generate buy-in and implement new processes to meet the identified goals. We are changing the culture of a large, historic, successful institution to meet the needs of a 21st Century Jacksonville and rise to the changing expectations of our citizens. We want each of your interactions at the city to be a little bit better every time (Continuous Incremental Improvement). We would like to gain your trust through efficient delivery of services to meet the needs that we have been chartered to meet. You, the citizen, are the priority but we don’t just want to say that, we want you to feel it.
You might be reading this and saying “Yeah right? In Jacksonville?” Believe it. This is where we are headed. YOU can be a part of this change and witness it for yourself. The next time you have an issue, call us. When you see a water leak, call us. When we do a great job, let us know. When the interaction with our staff was less than satisfactory, let us know. None of these changes will happen overnight, but we are diligently working towards a better Jacksonville and a deliberately better City Government. Come along for the journey.
Daniel Sequin serves as the Director of Communications and Tourism for the city of Jacksonville.
