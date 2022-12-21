Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees possible. In addition, below freezing temperatures will linger for an extended period of time. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&