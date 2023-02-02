Spud Nut,
Plane (R, 107 minutes) is a wham bam action adventure film that begins with Gerard Butler flying a passenger airliner through stormy clouds. Lightning strikes and damages the plane. The adventure problems then begin. Finding someplace to land is difficult.
To make matters worse, there are armed rebels on the island where they land who want to take passengers as hostages. Among the passengers is a man who is wanted for murder. He has some valuable military experience that could come in handy if he were trustworthy.
Butler has some hard choices on his hands as the situation gets more and more desperate. What to do, what to do.
Buy a tub of popcorn and sit on the edge of your seat for a thrill ride watching this flick. The only complaint is that a lot of the audio dialogue is at a low volume. This release is worth the money and earns a two plus tomatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.