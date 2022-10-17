These days, products (no matter the category) seem to have limitless choices. For the most part, I suppose this is a good thing. On the other hand, it can be a bit frustrating for some of us who like to comparison shop. Fortunately, with a little time spent researching, sound decisions can be made. That said, I would like to share with you a few of the pet product “picks” that I have made recently. Who knows, you may be in the market for some of these same items yourself and my reviews on these products could be helpful to you.
Let us start with a rather simple item.
CAT LITTER SCOOP HOLDER. Obviously, most of these holders are basically the same. The one I finally decided on was the CAT GURU Cat Litter Scoop Holder. It stood out from the rest for the following reasons: It fits most cat litter scoops; it has a silicone insert that can be removed and washed separately; it is heavy enough to maintain stability, weighing in at 1.1 pounds; it is a good size, measuring 8 inches by 4 ½ inches by 4 ½inches; it keeps the kitty litter box area organized; and it keeps the floor tidy and free of loose litter. Three colors are available—black, gray, and white. Personally, I chose the white one. If you purchase this item on Amazon, there is a 100 percent guarantee (replacement or refund).
Next, we have . . . STINK FREE products. These include urine and odor removers, litter box odor control, grooming products, flea and tick prevention, and UV and LED lights. For this column, I will be reviewing only the products that I have purchased and used.
The first product has been part of my litter box arsenal for many years. It is the STINK FREE cat litter box deodorizer. If you like the smell of baby powder, you will like its clean fresh scent. This powder spray and odor eliminator is advertised (and lives up to its advertisement) as being non-stick and non-stink. Being non-stick, it keeps litter from sticking to the box. I have backups of this product on hand because I like it so much.
The next STINK FREE product is called Every Cat Litter Spray. It instantly eliminates litter box odor and cuts litter box changes in half. I use it sparingly and still get great results. Lightly spray this product on top of the existing litter in the box, then add just a little more litter on top. You will find that less litter is required when using this product.
The Solid Deodorizer by STINK FREE is another product that is very easy to use. Simply remove the seal and take the lid off to remove the pet deodorizer scent. This product comes in one scent, rainstorm. It lasts up to 90 days and covers about 450 square feet. The one I purchased is placed in an area close to the litter box itself.
Urine Odor Remover for Cats by STINK FREE is a really good product. It has a fresh, citrusy scent and is VERY simple to use. Seriously. All you need to do is apply it and let it dry. Best yet, it works even after others have failed. In my opinion, this is a “must have” product if you have very young pets who are in training or elderly pets who have “accidents” occasionally. I can tell you from my personal experience with this product that it does what the advertising claims.
By the way, the company also sells Cat Litter Odor Seal Bags. These are smell-proof kitty litter bags that come in packs of 21 bags. I have not used this product, but I did want you to know that they are available through STINK FREE. Their website is: stinkfree.com.
Now, for the TREATS reviews . . .
This summer I discovered a wonderful, healthy line of treats by TREAT SIMPLE. These treats are made in the USA. I bought two kinds. Boost—antioxidant recipe. Crunchy dog treats that are enhanced with kale, spinach, blueberries, and cranberries. Also, the Power—protein recipe. Crunchy dog treats enhanced with chia seeds, peanut butter, and dried coconut. My dog, Charles Allen, loves them. These, along with the next product that I will review, are now his nightly bedtime treat. They are on the small size but that is a good thing because they are intended to be a treat, not a meal.
HILL’S is another healthy treat that he gets at night. The ones I bought for Charles Allen are grain free, soft-baked naturals with beef and sweet potato. You can get other flavors, as well.
I bought the TREAT SIMPLE online. If you are interested in the HILL’S products, you may want to check with your local vet’s office for availability before shopping online. Plus, your vet may have samples for your dog to try.
The next product comes HIGHLY recommended by Charles Allen and his mommy. Oh, my goodness, we both love it! I am speaking about the Jogging Stroller by PETIQUE. To be honest, I bought this stroller for selfish reasons. My exercise program for the last couple of years has been worse than awful. Then, about a month ago I had an idea. Charles Allen likes to ride, and I need to walk and jog. Combine the two and you have . . . a pet jogging stroller. The hard part came when I researched strolling joggers on Amazon. Let us just say that there are lots of them from which to choose. In short, after doing much research, I finally made my decision—the Jogging Stroller by PETIQUE. It wasn’t the cheapest one, but I can tell you for certain that it is well worth the price.
My little dog and I have had a ball going out for our daily stroll/jog. I think he could ride for miles and miles in his “Chucky Buggy” and still want more. The best part is that I now have the incentive that I needed to get outside and hit the pavement. “Chuck” has fun and I get exercise. For sure that is a win/win. We can even get out this winter because I recently purchased the clear plastic PVC rain cover that fits over it. I plan to use it to help keep him warm during our colder outings. Quick Note: This stroller has bicycle-type wheels and can be attached to a bicycle. (attachment sold separately)
In my opinion, the PETIQUE stroller is worth reviewing for yourself. There are two models. I chose the Breeze. The company guarantees 100 % happiness (replacement or refund). As I said earlier, we are VERY happy with this purchase.
There you have it, PURRsonal ReDesigns’ pet product picks. Hope you found these personal reviews helpful. If you have questions about any of the products mentioned in this article, feel free to get in touch with me. I will do my best to answer your questions.
